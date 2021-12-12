White House group’s annual Christmas ornament honors LBJ

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House Historical Association is honoring President Lyndon Johnson with its 2021 annual Christmas tree ornament. Johnson’s daughter, Luci Baines Johnson, tells The Associated Press the ornament is an “extraordinary gift” to her family. It depicts a painting of the Christmas tree the Johnsons had in the Blue Room in 1967. First lady Jacqueline Kennedy created the White House Historical Association in 1961 to help preserve the executive mansion. The association’s popular annual Christmas tree ornaments came along in 1981, authorized by first lady Nancy Reagan.