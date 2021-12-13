Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific. Blinken says the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity in the region. He says the administration will do that by boosting U.S. alliances, forging new relationships and ensuring that the U.S. military maintains its competitive edge. Blinken made the comments on Tuesday in a speech in Indonesia, the first of three stops he has on a week-long tour of Southeast Asia.