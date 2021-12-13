Canada apologizes to victims of military sex misconduct

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian political and military leaders have apologized to victims of military sexual misconduct. Streamed online from National Defense Headquarters, the apology followed the federal government’s $600-million Canadian ($468 million) settlement with tens of thousands of current and former Armed Forces members who experienced such behavior while serving. It also came as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government and military leadership face questions and criticism over their perceived failure to address allegations of inappropriate _ and criminal _ sexual misconduct among some of the military’s top leaders. Defense Minister Anita Anand led the 40-minute apology.