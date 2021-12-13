Olympic swimming champion Agnel denies coercion in rape case

PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor in the rape case of two-time Olympic swimming champion Yannick Agnel says the Frenchman has admitted to having a relationship with an underage girl but denied coercion. Prosecutor Edwige Roux-Morizot says Agnel “recognizes the materiality of the alleged facts” but she said he did not have “the feeling that there was coercion.” Agnel was 24 when the alleged rape took place. The girl was reportedly 13. Agnel was arrested in Paris last week. He was handed preliminary charges on Saturday and the case was sent to Mulhouse in eastern France.