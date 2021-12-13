Philadelphia to require vaccine proof for indoor dining

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia is the latest large city to require proof of vaccination to dine indoors. City officials announced Monday that vaccination proof will be required starting Jan. 3 for bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events, movie theatres and other places where people eat indoors close to each other. For the first two weeks of the mandate, patrons and employees can show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 24 hours of entry. Employees and children ages 5-11 will also have some extra time to get vaccinated under the policy, with a first dose required by Jan. 3 and full vaccination required by Feb. 3.