US woman accused in high-profile road crash to face UK trial

LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors say an American citizen who left Britain after being involved in a crash that killed a teenage motorcyclist is to face charges in a U.K. court. In an apparent breakthrough in the long-deadlocked case, prosecutors said the case against Anne Sacoolas would be heard in a London’ court on Jan 18. She is charged with causing death by dangerous driving. She is expected to appear by video link from the United States. Sacoolas is accused of killing 19-year-old Harry Dunn in 2019 in a collision outside an air base in eastern England used by U.S. forces. She returned to the U.S. days later and the American government invoked diplomatic immunity on her behalf, prompting an outcry in Britain.