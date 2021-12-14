Biden: Nation owes school shooting victims more than prayers

By COLLEEN LONG and MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the nation owes the families of those killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School nine years ago “more than our prayers. We owe them action.” In a video released Tuesday, Biden said that “no matter how long it’s been, every one of those families relives the news they got that day.” The president said everything changed that day, and the “the nation was shocked.” A gunman killed 20 first-grade students and six educators inside Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, on Dec. 14, 2012. A senior White House official says Biden shares frustrations expressed by many gun violence prevention groups that Congress is acting too slowly to implement new gun legislation.