House to vote on holding Meadows in contempt in Jan. 6 probe

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House will vote Tuesday on recommending criminal contempt charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. The vote rebukes Meadows for saying he would no longer cooperate with the panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. That panel voted 9-0 Monday to recommend the contempt charges. A House vote to hold him in contempt would refer the charges to the Justice Department, which will decide whether to prosecute the former Republican congressman. It would be the first time the House has voted to hold a former member in contempt since the 1830s, according to House records.