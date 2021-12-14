Mormon women’s influence expands despite priesthood ban

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and HOLLY MEYER

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Women in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are not filling leadership positions traditionally held by men. But one expert on the faith widely known as Mormon says women’s roles in the church are expanding. They are filling more speaking time during the church’s worldwide conferences. More women also are a part of the church’s iconic missionary force due to a key change made nearly a decade ago. But some say progress is not happening fast enough. Priesthood ordination is off limits to female members. Instead, every adult woman in the faith is a member of the Relief Society.