Hearing set on bid to dismiss suit over Confederate memorial

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A hearing is set for early next year on a bid by a Confederate heritage group to dismiss a lawsuit over the land where a rebel monument stands in the middle of mostly black Tuskegee, Alabama. Court records show Macon County Circuit Judge Steven Perryman has scheduled a session for Feb. 3 on the dispute. The Tuskegee chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy is opposing a lawsuit filed earlier this year. The suit could lead to the removal of a Confederate monument that’s stood in the heart of Tuskegee for 115 years.