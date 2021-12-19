Bodies found in Minnesota home; cause of deaths not released

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of several people whose bodies were discovered inside a home in a northwestern Minnesota city. The bodies were discovered in the Moorhead residence just before 8 p.m. Saturday by family members conducting a welfare check. Those family members called police. Moorhead police have not said how many people were killed or how they died. There were no signs of violence or forced entry into the residence. Neighbors told WDAY-TV that several children lived in the home. Moorhead is located on the Minnesota border next to Fargo, North Dakota. Police say they don’t expect to release more details until Monday.