Sudanese plan anti-coup protests on uprising anniversary

BY SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s pro-democracy movement has planned mass protests against a military takeover and a subsequent deal that reinstated Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok but sidelined the movement. Sudanese authorities tightened security in Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman, barricading government and military buildings. Sunday’s demonstrations mark the third anniversary of the start of the uprising that eventually forced the military removal of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government in April 2019. Sudan then followed a fragile path to democracy and ruled by a joint military-civilian government. The October 25 coup has rattled the transition and led to relentless street protests.