Virus-hit EPL will play on; 16% of players unvaccinated

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LONDON (AP) — Premier League clubs have decided against pausing the season despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to widespread coronavirus outbreaks across squads. While more than 90% of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77% of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16% of players had not received even a single dose. Coronavirus cases across Premier League players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90. Due to the fast-spreading omicron variant, Britain is seeing a spike of daily infections, which are up 60% in the last week.