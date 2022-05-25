Minneapolis renames intersection to honor George Floyd

By MOHAMED IBRAHIM

Associated Press/Report for America

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The intersection where George Floyd died at the hands of Minneapolis police officers was renamed in his honor, among a series of events to remember a man whose killing forced America to confront racial injustice. Floyd’s brother Terrence was among family members to attend as a commemorative street sign marked the corner of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue as “George Perry Floyd Square” on the two-year anniversary of his death. The renaming was followed by a candlelight vigil at a nearby ceremony. One man who visited the intersection earlier Wednesday, 32-year-old Colten Muth, said he wanted to pay homage to Floyd “because his sacrifice made a huge impact on the world.”