Pakistani ex-PM Khan demands new elections be set in 6 days

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned the government to announce the date of the next elections in the next six days otherwise he will again march on the capital along with 3 million people. Khan made this announcement Thursday morning in his address to thousands of demonstrators in the city after entering the capital from the northwest. The latest development came hours after the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif summoned troops to guard important buildings, including the parliament and offices of the president and prime minister. The measures came following clashes between demonstrators and police.