Feds stop boat with 1,400 pounds of meth by US-Canada border

SEATTLE (AP) — U.S. authorities say they stopped a small boat carrying a large shipment of methamphetamine after they saw it riding low in the water near the Canadian border with Washington state. U.S. Customs and Border Protection said officers stopped the 18-foot Bayliner speedboat in the San Juan Islands on Wednesday as it was headed toward Canada. They reported finding 1,432 pounds of meth on board, packed in 28 duffel bags. The boat’s occupant, identified as a resident of Alberta, Canada, was arrested on a drug distribution count. The man’s attorney declined to comment.