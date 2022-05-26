French movement calls out sexual misconduct in politics

By JADE LE DELEY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — Rape accusations against a newly named French minister have galvanized a movement aimed at exposing sexual misconduct in French politics and encouraging victims to speak out. Left-wing groups are using the issue to rally opposition to President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party in next month’s legislative election. But French politicians across the spectrum have been accused of sexual wrongdoing in recent years. The Observatory movement is seeking a broad reckoning to stop abuse and hold abusers accountable. Hundreds of protesters gathered Tuesday in Paris to decry a “government of shame.” One of the group’s organizers says French politics is still riddled with sexism and sexual abuse.