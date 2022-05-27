15 dead, 3 missing after torrential rains in southern China

BEIJING (AP) — At least 15 people have died in torrential rains across southern China. State media said Saturday that eight victims were found in two building collapses from landslides in Fujian province, near China’s east coast. Five others died and three were missing in Yunnan province, about 750 miles away in southwestern China. Two children died after being swept away by floodwaters in the Guangxi region. The rains started late Thursday and damaged homes, roads and crop fields. In Fujian province, five victims were found in a collapsed factory building and three others in a collapsed residential building on Friday. More than 1,600 people were evacuated.