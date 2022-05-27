Biden renews Chevron license to bypass Venezuela sanctions

By JOSHUA GOODMAN

Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — The Biden administration has renewed a license partially exempting Chevron from sanctions on Venezuela so it can keep operating in the oil-rich, socialist-run nation. The license issued Friday by the U.S. Treasury Department allows the California-based Chevron and other U.S. companies to perform only basic upkeep of wells it operates jointly with state-run oil giant PDVSA. Some in the Biden administration had been pushing for an expanded license so that Chevron would be allowed to resume exports and ease pricing pressure at American pumps.