Blaze destroys landmark restaurant in Detroit’s Midtown

DETROIT (AP) — Fire has destroyed a landmark restaurant and brewpub in Midtown Detroit, but spared the neighboring Third Man Records store owned by musician Jack White as well as Shinola’s flagship watch store. Fire officials say no one was inside Traffic Jam & Snug at the time of the early Friday blaze and the restaurant was believed to be a total loss. No injuries were reported and the cause wasn’t immediately known. White, who was born in Detroit and founded The White Stripes, wrote on Instagram that “his heart and support goes out to them and their workers for this loss.” The blaze did not spread to the record store, the Shinola store or other nearby businesses.