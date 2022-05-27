Guilty plea in plot to firebomb California Democratic HQ

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California man has admitted plotting to firebomb the state Democratic Party’s headquarters. Prosecutors said it was the first in a planned series of politically-motivated attacks after the defeat of former President Donald Trump. Ian Benjamin Rogers of Napa pleaded guilty Friday to conspiring to destroy a building by fire or explosives, possessing an explosive device and possessing a machine gun. He acted under a plea agreement that could bring him seven to nine years in federal prison. Another California man, Jarrod Copeland, previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy and destruction of records.