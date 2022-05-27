Jurors deliberating in former football player’s murder trial

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va (AP) — Jurors have begun deliberating in the murder trial of a former Virginia Tech football player accused of fatally beating a man he says he initially believed from a Tinder match to be a woman. Former player Isimemen Etute is charged with second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Jerry Smith of Blacksburg. Prosecutors have told jurors Etute became enraged and fatally beat Smith upon learning his Tinder match was a man. On Thursday, Etute testified Smith reached for what Etute thought was a gun. Smith did not own a gun, but police said they found a knife between the man’s mattress and box spring.