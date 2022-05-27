Phoenix cops find 1,200 catalytic converters as thefts soar

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man is facing multiple theft charges after detectives found a huge stash of stolen catalytic converters packed into a storage unit in Phoenix. The case highlights a national surge in thefts of the pricy auto parts that play a critical role in reducing vehicle emissions. The discovery of more than 1,200 of the devices came after a months-long investigation where Phoenix police detectives watched as a man bought and sold the converters. The National Insurance Crime Bureau says thefts have skyrocketed with more than 52,000 reported stolen last year, up from roughly 4,000 in 2019. They can cost from $1,000 to $3,000 to replace.