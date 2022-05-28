California Gov. Gavin Newsom tests positive for COVID-19

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom says he tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. The 54-year-old governor has mild symptoms and will remain in isolation at least through Thursday and until he tests negative. He will begin a five-day regimen of the Paxlovid antiviral. The governor received his second booster vaccine this month. Newsom’s office said it has notified the delegation of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. The two leaders met in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Friday.