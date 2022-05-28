Angelo Sodano, once-powerful Vatican prelate, dies at 94

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Cardinal Angelo Sodano, a once-powerful Italian prelate who long served as the Vatican’s No. 2 official, has died at 94. Pope Francis in a condolence telegram Saturday to the retired prelate’s sister noted that Sodano had held many roles in the Vatican’s diplomatic corps. He was named secretary of state in 1991 by Pope John Paul II. The Vatican said he died Friday. Italian state radio said Sodano had recently contracted COVID-19, complicating his already frail health. Sodano’s legacy was tarnished by his staunch support for the disgraced, pedophile founder of the Legion of Christ religious order. Sodano for years had prevented the Vatican from investigating sex abuse allegations against the Rev. Marcial Maciel.