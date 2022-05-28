Colombians to vote for president amid generalized discontent

By ASTRID SUAREZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — As Colombians emerge from the pandemic to find increasing inequality, inflation and violence, they will pick their next president Sunday from a pool of six men who are all promising various degrees of change amid a generalized sense that the country is headed in the wrong direction. The ballot includes a former rebel who could become the country’s first leftist head of state. The contest also features a populist real estate tycoon promising monetary who promises rewards for tips on corrupt officials and a right-wing candidate who has tried to distance himself from the widely disliked conservative current president, Iván Duque.