First TS forms off Mexico’s coast, to become hurricane

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A strengthening Agatha, the first tropical storm of the 2022 hurricane season in the Pacific, was forecast to become a hurricane Sunday as it approached Mexico’s southern coast. On Saturday evening, the center of the tropical storm was located about 190 miles (310 kilometers) southwest of Puerto Angel, with winds of 60 mph (95 kph), according to U.S. National Hurricane Center. The storm was moving northwest at 3 mph (6 kph). A hurricane watch was issued for parts of the coast of the southern state of Oaxaca, where Agatha could make landfall by Monday, perhaps in the area around Puerto Escondido or the resort of Huatulco.