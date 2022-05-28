Yemen’s warring sides fail to end rebel blockade of 3rd city

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s warring parties have failed to reach agreement to lift a blockade by Houthi rebels of the country’s third largest city, the United Nations said, after three days of talks in the Jordanian capital. The move likely shuts down hopes that the blockade of Taiz will be lifted as it was supposed to be as part of a U.N.-brokered two-month truce that ends June 1. The delegations are still in Amman. Hans Grundberg, the U.N. envoy in Yemen, said a proposal had been floated in what he described as “an initial round of discussions” for a phased reopening of roads in Taiz and elsewhere, which would help facilitate aid deliveries and the movement of suffering Yemenis.