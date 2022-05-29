Garland issues call to public service in wake of shootings

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland told Harvard graduates Sunday that their generation has been asked to show “an impossible kind of resilience” after yet another mass shooting at another school. As the U.S. mourns the victims of its latest mass shooting, 19 elementary school students and two teachers gunned down in Texas, Garland was the principal speaker at Harvard’s deferred commencement ceremony for the Classes of 2020 and 2021. Garland said he still wanted to make his speech about public service because the horrific attacks in Uvalde, in Buffalo, New York and in Laguna Woods, California, underscore how urgent the call to public service truly is.