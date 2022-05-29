More unrest in Iran; building collapse death toll reaches 31

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Online videos show renewed clashes between Iranian riot police and angry protesters in the southwestern city of Abadan where the death toll from a building collapse is now at 31. The official IRNA news agency said on Monday that two more bodies were pulled from the rubble of an under-construction tower that collapsed a week ago at the Metropol Building. The deadly collapse has raised questions about the safety of similar buildings in Iran and has also drawn angry protesters to the streets. The semiofficial Fars news agency said violence broke out on Sunday night when a group of protesters attacked the state TV’s crew, prompting police to intervene.