Fire damages well-known Philadelphia cheesesteak spot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A fast-moving fire has damaged one of Philadelphia’s best-known cheesesteak shops, but authorities say no injuries have been reported. Dozens of firefighters and other emergency responders went to Jim’s Steaks on South Street when the fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. Friday. Smoke could be seen pouring from the building, but officials say all the employees were able to safely evacuate the structure. It wasn’t immediately known how many people were in the building when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Jim’s Steaks opened its original location in Philadelphia in 1939. The South Street location opened in 1976.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.