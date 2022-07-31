Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses

BEIRUT (AP) — A section of Beirut’s massive port grain silos, shredded in the 2020 explosion, has collapsed after a weekslong fire. The northern block of the silos toppled in a huge cloud of dust on Sunday after what sounded like an explosion. The recent fire was triggered by grains that had fermented and ignited in the summer heat. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured. The 50 year-old, 48-meter tall giant silos withstood the force of the explosion, effectively shielding the western part of Beirut from the explosion that killed over 200 people, wounded more than 6,000 and badly damaged entire neighborhoods.

