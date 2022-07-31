Sen. Warnock cites ‘bipartisanship,’ avoids Biden in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Democrat Raphael Warnock is running for his first full Senate term, pitching himself as a lawmaker willing to do whatever it takes to help his state. That’s a shift from his approach in the state’s nationally elevated twin runoff campaigns won by Warnock and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff in January 2021. Their victories gave Democrats control of the Senate two months after Joe Biden was elected president. Now, with inflation up and Biden’s popularity down, Warnock needs a more nuanced argument for reelection. Republicans sense an opportunity in a state they long dominated before 2020. GOP nominee Herschel Walker is making every effort to shape the contest as a referendum on what his campaign calls the “Biden-Warnock agenda.

