Ex-Seattle man found guilty of dumping body parts in Arizona

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — A former Seattle resident accused of dumping body parts around central Arizona has been convicted of more than two dozen felonies. The Yavapai County Attorney’s Office says a jury on Thursday found Walter Harold Mitchell III guilty of 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body. Authorities linked him to human remains found on the outskirts of Prescott in late December 2020, through tags and medical gauze that accompanied them. Mitchell had moved to Arizona in 2020 from Washington state, where he owned a business that managed cadavers for research. Prosecutors say Mitchell admitted dumping the parts. The remains have been linked to nine people.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.