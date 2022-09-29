Iraq summons Iranian ambassador after drone bombing campaign

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq has summoned the Iranian ambassador to deliver a diplomatic complaint over a series of deadly drone strikes. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the country condemns Iran’s attacks on Iranian-Kurdish bases that killed at least nine people and wounded 32 others. The strikes targeted a banned Iranian leftist armed opposition group called the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan in the town of Koya the previous day. They took place as demonstrations continued in the Islamic Republic of Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died while in custody of the Iranian morality police.

