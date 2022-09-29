Police: Teen saw father shoot, kill mother in California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Southern California teenager who was killed this week alongside her father in a shootout with law enforcement along an interstate east of Los Angeles was with him a day earlier when he fatally shot her mother. Fontana police on Thursday said 15-year-old Savannah Graziano was in the back of her father’s pickup truck when he gunned down her mother. Witnesses and two videos show she stayed still as her mother screamed. Savannah and her father were killed a day later in Hesperia after a long chase. Savannah, wearing tactical gear, was fatally shot as she ran toward deputies. Authorities are investigating whether she was shot by deputies, her father, or both.

