Russians push baseless theory blaming US for burst pipeline
By DAVID KLEPPER
Associated Press
The Kremlin and Russian state media are aggressively pushing a baseless conspiracy theory blaming the U.S. for damage to natural gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea. The accusation is now reverberating online in forums popular with American conservatives. NATO leaders have said the damage to the Nord Stream pipelines appears to be sabotage. They haven’t identified a suspect. The U.S. State Department has dismissed Russia’s claims, with a spokesman calling them preposterous. Analysts say Russia is pushing the theory in another effort to divide the U.S. and its European allies.