Hundreds of cars pack Nevada streets for illegal stunts

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Police in northern Nevada say thousands of people in hundreds of cars took over parking lots and intersections Friday night, performing stunts and leading to crashes and arrests. Police say the event advertised on social media brought people to Reno and Sparks from as far away as San Francisco and Portland, Oregon. The disturbances started late Friday with several hundred cars in the parking lot of a still-open Walmart store. Drivers fled police and met up again at several intersections and industrial parks into Saturday morning. A dozen people were arrested, 14 cars impounded and 33 people were issued citations.

