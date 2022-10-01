Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man is hospitalized in serious condition after being shot several times at a youth football game. Police in the city of Ontario said a 34-year-old Pasadena man was targeted Saturday morning at Colony High School. Police say no one else was injured and the suspect or suspects fled. Police say the scene was contained and there was no further threat. Police spokeswoman Sequoia Payton says the motive for the shooting was not known. The game was not a school-sponsored event.

