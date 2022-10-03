After storms, NYC moving location of planned migrant shelter

NEW YORK (AP) — A facility to temporarily house migrants being sent to New York City will now be located closer to Manhattan instead of a remote corner of the Bronx. The city’s humanitarian relief center will now be on Randall’s Island, which sits in the waters between Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. It had previously been slated for a parking lot at Orchard Beach, in the northeast part of the Bronx. Mayor Eric Adams says while the city could have made the original site work, moving the center “is the most efficient and effective path forward.” In recent months, New York City has seen an unexpected increase in migrants seeking asylum in the United States.

