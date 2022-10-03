Navy admiral to seek community input on Red Hill fuel tanks

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (AP) — The commander of the task force responsible for draining fuel from a storage tank facility that leaked jet fuel and poisoned Pearl Harbor’s tap water last year says he’s exploring ways to get community feedback. Rear Adm. John Wade told reporters at a news conference he may establish an advisory group, but he’s not sure yet what form it will take. He says getting input from the community will help him be more responsive. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced Wade’s appointment last month. The military plans to remove fuel from the 80-year-year-old tanks by July 2024, and then close the facility afterward.

