Woman convicted of killing a woman to take her unborn baby

NEW BOSTON, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been convicted of capital murder for killing a pregnant woman to take her unborn baby. A northeast Texas jury deliberated about an hour Monday before finding Taylor Parker guilty of the October 2020 murder of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock and the daughter cut from her womb who later died. The verdict of six men and six women came after three weeks of sometimes grisly testimony. Parker’s attorneys argued the baby was never alive and moved to dismiss a kidnapping charge, which would have lowered the capital murder charge to murder. Prosecutors say several medical professionals testified the infant had a heartbeat when born.

