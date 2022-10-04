ACLU sues over Nevada county’s hand-counting ballot plan

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The ACLU’s Nevada chapter filed a lawsuit Tuesday against a rural Nevada county and its interim clerk to stop the implementation of the county’s new hand-counting process, which was spurred by false claims of election fraud. The process entails hand-counting all paper ballots alongside a machine tabulator. The lawsuit cites three main violations of the Nevada constitution, state or federal law: the county’s plan to start hand-counting mail ballots early, which could release partial voting results; the ambiguity of who will get to use the touch screens meant for people with disabilities and the clerk’s plan for “stringent signature verification.”

By GABE STERN Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.