Army: 2 Pakistani soldiers, 7 militants killed in shooutouts

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says militants with small arms attacked a convoy of security forces near the northwest border with Afghanistan, triggering an intense shootout that killed two soldiers and three insurgents. The firefight happened near Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The military provided no further details Tuesday and the identities of the slain insurgents were not known. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Separately, in an overnight raid, troops killed four militants in Tank, a northwestern town that also borders Afghanistan. That’s according to the military, which provided no further details.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.