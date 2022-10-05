3 accused of assisting governor kidnapping plot stand trial

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of three men charged in connection with a 2020 anti-government plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been told about the formation and actions of a paramilitary group the government says trained as part of the scheme. Assistant Attorney General Bill Rollstin described the Wolverine Watchmen on Wednesday as a gang and told jurors in his opening statements in Jackson County Circuit Court that its purpose “was to target law enforcement for violent action.” Rollstin also said Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were members of the group. The three are not charged with directly participating in the kidnapping scheme. Instead, they are accused of assisting others who did.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.