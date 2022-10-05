San Francisco mayor pledges again a crackdown on drug sales

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A grim Mayor London Breed pledged for the second time in a year a serious crackdown on open air opioid drug sales and rampant public drug use that she says is destroying San Francisco. The Democrat says the police now have partners in a new district attorney and city supervisor that she appointed. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins replaced Chesa Boudin, who was ousted by voters in June. Jenkins has announced policies to prosecute drug dealers and force repeat drug users into treatment. The mayor announced a crackdown in December and was criticized by Boudin and other elected officials who said police enforcement would not solve drug addiction.

