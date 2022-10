COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published October 5, 2022, The Associated Press reported that the Ohio Secretary of State’s office earlier this year identified just a single case of illegal voting, according to a Democratic Party official. The story should have included the fact that in a series of referrals since 2019, the Secretary of State’s office identified at least 548 cases of potential election fraud violations it referred to prosecutors.

