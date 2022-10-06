Murder-suicide call leads to discovery of 4 victims overall

NEWSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — An investigation into an apparent murder-suicide in western New York has led to the discovery of two additional shooting victims at separate locations. The Erie County Sheriff’s Office says all four victims — two men and two women — are believed to be related. Deputies were called to a private shooting range in Newstead, northeast of Buffalo, about 10:45 a.m. Thursday, where they said a man was shot by another man who then shot himself. The investigation led to the discovery of the two female victims at separate locations in the nearby town of Clarence. The victims’ names and additional details have not been released.

