Polling software CEO given bond, deadline to surrender in LA

The founder and CEO of a Michigan software company accused of stealing data on hundreds of Los Angeles County poll workers has been ordered to report to California authorities by mid-October. Konnech Corp.s Eugene Yu was arrested in Meridian Township in Michigan on Tuesday. A 55th District Court official initially ordered the 51-year-old to remain in jail until an extradition hearing. A judge on Thursday granted Yu’s request for a $1 million bond but ordered him to wear a GPS tether, give his passport to Michigan authorities and surrender to Los Angeles authorities by Oct. 14. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday that Yu was being held on suspicion of theft of personal identifying information.

By KATHLEEN FOODY The Associated Press

