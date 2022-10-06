Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia is calling for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its proclaimed annexation of part of four Ukrainian regions. Moscow apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public. Russia vetoed a similar Security Council resolution on Sept. 30. The US and its allies vowed to take the issue to the assembly, which announced that its emergency special session on Ukraine will resume on Monday. A vote is likely Wednesday,

